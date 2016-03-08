Antonio Conte challenging Chelsea for €26m in damages
07 November at 22:15Antonio Conte was ungracefully removed from his role as head coach at Chelsea over the summer, with a Premier League and FA Cup trophy across two seasons not good enough to save the Italian from being replaced by his compatriot Maurizio Sarri.
Now, according to reports from Sky Sport, Conte has refused Chelsea’s proposal to meet and find an out-of-court settlement in relation to his complaints about the way he was treated by the club.
Conte is challenging Chelsea for €26m to cover €10.4m worth of contract and the other €15.6m in moral damages in the form of compensation. Chelsea, however, are confident in winning the legal battle – claiming that Conte’s behaviour in selling Diego Costa, being late for press conferences and not showing at sponsor events is apt justification for his dismissal.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments