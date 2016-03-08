Antonio Conte's 'world-class' contract figures at Inter revealed

Antonio Conte is a step away from becoming Inter Milan's coach. Everything is ready for the formalization of the arrival of the former Juventus and Chelsea manager at the San Siro.



As reported by Sky Sport, tomorrow could be the right day for the press release, even if there could be a slight delay due to the death of Luciano Spalletti's brother.



For Conte, however, a truly world-class contract is ready. He will sign a three-year contract that will guarantee him a salary of 10 million euros plus 2 million in bonuses during the first season and during the two next seasons, the figure will rise to 12 million euros net. With such an income, Conte will become one of the best-paid managers in the world of football.