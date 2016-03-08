Antonio Conte seen with Inter media team: photo

Antonio Conte has been spotted working with the Inter Milan media team already, a photo that has circulated online has revealed.



Conte is set to be Inter's next manager and both parties have already reached an agreement. He will be announced as the boss next week and will be presented to the press a day later.



But it seems as though the announcement could come sooner than expected as Conte was seen with the club's media team in a photo that has gone viral on Instagram and other social media. It is being said that it is a meeting with people who work at Inter TV.