AP: Real Madrid report Inter to FIFA
17 August at 17:00Real Madrid have reported Inter Milan to FIFA after the Serie A club approached Luke Modric in the summer transfer window, as per the information gathered by the Associated Press.
The Croatian professional footballer was on the radar of the club from Milan as they wanted to bring the former midfielder of Tottenham Hotspur to San Siro in the summer transfer window.
Luka Modric reported late to Real Madrid’s pre season training following his participation with Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as his country made it to the last match of the tournament.
Inter Milan tried to get in touch with Luka Modric and try to convince him to join Real Madrid, even without a prior knowledge of the Spanish La Liga club. According to the information gathered by the Associated Press, Real Madrid have reported Inter Milan to FIFA and FIFA have acknowledged receiving the complaint about the midfielder.
