'Apologize for your betrayal': Bonucci responds to Juve fan at training

Leonardo Bonucci has made a surprise return to Juventus ahead of the 2018-19 season. The deal, which brought Caldara and Higuain to Milan, started from the will of the Italian defender to return to Juventus after a difficult year as captain of the Rossoneri. The reception has not been all great with the Juventus fans who have not forgotten the transition to rivals Milan last summer.



"Apologize!" - Arrived at Continassa for training, today Bonucci was greeted by fans for the selfie ritual before heading off for the session. And, between one photo and another, a fan asked Bonucci several times: "When will you apologize for the betrayal of last year?"



Bonucci’s answer – the defender shortly replied: "I do not have to answer in words". He wanted to transfer to Juventus, now he wants to do all the taking on the field to regain the love of the fans who still feel betrayed.

