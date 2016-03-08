Aquilani: 'The years with De Rossi and Totti can't be forgotten'

07 September at 18:35
Former Roma midfielder Alberto Aquilani believes that the club's years with Daniele de Rossi and Francesco Totti can't be forgotten.

Aquilani was recently talking to Radio Radio and talked about the club's time with De Rossi and Totti playing together.

He said:  "The years with Roma with Totti and De Rossi are unforgettable. We grew up with this dream, to wear the shirt we grew up with and that's what I would like also for the boys of my sports center.

"When you play with a champion like Totti and a friend like De Rossi and you can do certain things in Italy, in Europe and in the national team. It's the best, and then everyone has taken his paths, different choices , different careers but what was not forgotten ".

