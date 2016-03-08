Aquilor close in on 120 million purchase of Sampdoria

The sale of Sampdoria would have reached a turning point.

According to Il Secolo XIX, the turning point would come after two days of strategic meetings in London, held by the Doria with the Arabs and Aquilor. In the end, the fund would take advantage of the other contender's thanks to a more advantageous proposal for Ferrero.

The first offer of the English group would in fact be superior to the others from the economic point of view, because at the Viperetta 90 million cash should be well-structured in terms of timing and payment, more than was promised at the time by Vialli (80 million) and by the Arabs, arrived at 85/86 million.

Aquilor would also take on the famous 30 million of debt (from the previous administration) thus reaching 120 million, indicated by Ferrero as a real evaluation for the changeover. Some bonuses and prizes would also have been included which could further increase the deal by about ten million.

At this point, the ball will pass to the respective legal offices, which will have to draw up and analyze the contracts. It will take about two weeks before the paper work has passed. Aquilor should be in a direct way to secure the majority of Samp's shares.