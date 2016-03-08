Arab investment in Milan?



A group of Middle Eastern investors is interested in joining the Rossoneri club with a minority share (not more than 30%).



As stated in the Gazzetta dello Sport on newsstands today, the rumour circulates in financial circles but is not confirmed by the Rossoneri. Waiting to understand if the interest of the Arabs will turn into a concrete offer, the Elliott fund is not opposed to the prospect of externally finding part of the funds necessary to ensure the operation of the club and recently opened the entrance to small partners.



(Gazzetta dello Sport)