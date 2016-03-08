Arabia aim at Manchester United

Saudi Arabia want to buy Manchester United. As reported from the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman is looking for a taking over of the Red Devils from the Glazers. The whole operation would have a price and an importance even higher than the ones completed between Qatar-PSG and UAE-Manchester City.



The right offer hasn’t arrived on Glazers table, yet: the first approach by Mohammad bin Salman, who is even Minister of Defence and is credited with a personal wealth of €900 billion, is reported about €3 billion, less than the request of the Manchester United owners. But the Saudi Prince could offer soon an amount of €4 billion in order to enter with shares in the company or becoming the owner.



Chelsea and Liverpool recently rejected two similar offers coming from Saudi Arabia. The Middle Easter kingdom needs a striking move to increase the international reputation of the crown: and Manchester United purchase could be the right operation.

(Tuttosport)

Emanuele Giulianelli