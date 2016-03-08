Areola likely to join Real as Navas’ replacement: report

French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is likely to join Spanish giants Real Madrid before the end of the transfer window, as perThe current French champions have been heavily linked with Real’s goalkeeper Keylor Navas who is now ready to leave the Spanish capital in order to get more minutes on the pitch.It has been reported in the recent past that the 32-year-old will join the Paris-based club before September 2.As per the new development, Navas’ potential arrival in the French capital will see Areola going the other way to Madrid where he will play a second-fiddle role to Thibaut Courtois.