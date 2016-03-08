Areola-Navas swap edges closer: the details

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have now edged closer to swapping Alphonse Areola and Keylor Navas.RMC is France claim that a deal is very close to completion, as the clubs look to swap their goalkeepers. Keylor Navas has already given his approval to join PSG for regular football. And the outlet now claim that ​Areola has found an agreement with Real Madrid this evening and a move is close to happening.Other outlets had also stated that Areola had a phone call with Zinedine Zidane two days ago and was convinced about a move to the Los Blancos.