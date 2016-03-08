Argentina announce Copa America squad: Dybala and Lautaro in, Icardi out

21 May at 19:30
On their official Twitter page, Argentina have announced their squad for the upcoming Copa America tournament this summer, and four Serie A players are included in the squad.
 
In fact, head coach Lionel Scaloni decided to call up De Paul, Dybala, Lautaro Martinez and Pezzella. However, he also decided to leave Icardi out of the squad. Most likely, it has do to with the fact that the striker hasn't played too much lately. Take a look at the list below.

