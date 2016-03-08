This is a reaction to the numerous protests that have surrounded the event, with Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub inviting fans to burn Lionel Messi’s shirt and likeness if he took to the field.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Catalonia also protested outside the Argentinian team’s hotel.

Though neither the Israeli or the Argentinian FA have officially announced it, it appears that president Binyamin Netanyahu asked Argentine president Emanuel Macri to ensure the fixture went ahead.

Protestors in Catalonia were accused of participating in the "cover-up" of a social conflict, which has resulted in dozens of Palestinians be killed recently by Israeli soldiers.

"I think it's a good thing that the match between Argentina and Israel was suspended," Argenianian FA vice-president Hugo Moyano told Radio 10.



"The right thing was done, it's not worth it. The stuff that happens in those places, where they kill so many people, as a human being you can't accept that in any way. The players' families were suffering due to the threats."

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain also told ESPN that “they've finally done the right thing."