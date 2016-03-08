The Albiceleste legend is being constantly questioned in his home country about his performance and commitment to the national side, with this summer’s elimination in the World Cup Round of 16 apparent confirmation that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wasn’t quite up to scratch.

Interim Coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed that the 31-year-old’s future hangs in the balance.

"Regarding Leo [Messi], we've already talked about it. I think it's clear, we spoke with him and we'll see if he comes back in the next squad. I don't think it's justified to talk about him now, the day before a game. I'm sure we'll see what happens in the future."

The Albiceleste has a double friendly with the Guatemala and Colombia, with the first game being played in Los Angeles, and the rumour mill claiming that Giovanni Simeone could well start.