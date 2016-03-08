Argentina, deception is high as Higuain and Dybala need more room...

Argentina's world cup started off with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Iceland earlier today. Sampaoli's men did not seem comfortbale as they could not break down Iceland. In the end, Aguero was the lone goal scorer for Argentina as Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty kick in the second half of play. Juve's Gonzalo Higuain only got to play 7 minutes of play where as Paulo Dybala stayed on the bench the entire game.



Here is what Paolo Rossi had to say on the matter: " Where was Dybala? Everyone came on but him, I don't get it. I think he could've made a difference for them today".



It seems like Sampaoli is now leaning towards using Dybala for their next game as Higuain might also get more playing time. This remains to be seen but Sampaoli will surely be hoping that his side bounces back against Croatia but it certainly won't be easy for them. One has to also think if Mauro Icardi could've been useful?...