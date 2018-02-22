Argentina, Dybala discusses competition with Higuain and Aguero

Juventus star Paulo Dybala spoken with Argentinean media after his arrival in South America where he will train with Argentina ahead of the trip to Russia.



Gonzalo Higuain joined his Juventus team-mate although Mauro Icardi was not included in the list: “Mauro is a great player and he proved it yesterday”, Dybala said. “He is one of the best goal-scorers in a league where scoring goals is not easy at all. It is the manager, however, that makes decision.”



“Competition with Aguero and Higuain? I’m used to competition and I will give my best. I’ve always dreamt to play a World Cup and I hope a great final of season is ahead of us. I’ve spoken with Sampaoli about my position on the pitch.”

