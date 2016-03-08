Argentina-Iceland 1-1 Messi misses penalty as Argentina fails in World Cup debut

Sergio Aguero is set to start for Argentina in place of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. Follow Argentina-Iceland live on Calciomercato.com.



STATS - This will be the first ever encounter between Argentina and Iceland. Argentina have qualified for their 17th World Cup – it’s their 12th participation in a row. In fact, since 1978, only Germany (5) have reached the World Cup final on more occasions than Argentina (4). Argentina have gone past the first round in 11 of their last 12 World Cup appearances, the only exception coming in 2002. In fact, they have won 12 of their last 15 group games at the World Cup (D2 L1), their only defeat in that run coming against England in 2002 (0-1). Argentina have also topped their group in each of the last three World Cups. They have also won their opening game in each of the last six editions. Only Bolivia (18) scored fewer goals than Argentina (19) in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup.

(mi)