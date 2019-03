"I've already decided who will play tomorrow: Andrada; Montiel, Pezzella, Kannemann and Acuña; Pereyra, Paredes, Guido Rodriguez and De Paul; Dybala and Lautaro Martinez," he stated.

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's National team manager, spoke to the media on the eve of the match against Morocco and announced the starting line-up, with four Serie A players included.