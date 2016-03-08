Argentina-Nigeria: Dybala set to start on bench again, Higuain could start
24 June at 12:25Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain is set to start for Argentina against Nigeria, with Paulo Dybala set to be benched again.
Argentina have failed to win a single game in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and have been left in a spot of bother after their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Croatia in the second game of the group stages. They just have to win against Nigeria next week and hope that Iceland lose their game against Croatia.
Reports from Argentine media say that Higuain is set to start against Nigeria next week, with Dybala set to be on the bench once again.
The duo of Higuain and Cristian Pavon are expected to start ahead of Maximiliano Meza and Sergio Aguero, with Lionel Messi expected to keep his place in the starting line up.
A win against Nigeria will be Argentina's hope of qualifying and they will want Iceland to lose to Croatia.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments