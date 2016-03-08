Argentina players want Sampaoli out: the latest
23 June at 23:30After a disappointing draw with a hard-working Iceland to kick off their World Cup, followed by a humiliating, humbling 3-0 defeat to Croatia in game 2, Argentina are in trouble. In one of the surprises of the tournament so far, Argentina teeter on the edge of elimination and social media has been occupied by a perpetual blame game.
Gazzetta.it reported that Argentina’s players asked for the removal of Sampaoli as manager, relying purely on self-management for their final game against Nigeria. In response, Claudio Chiqui Tapia, president of Argentina’s football association, responded.
Much to the displeasure of Argentina players and fans, Sampaoli will remain in charge. With the head coach’s contract expiring in 2022, it would simply cost the country too much to part ways with him at this stage.
It is now down to Sampaoli to rally, despite this squad mutiny, and drive his team forward. In the final game against Nigeria, victory is a must for qualification to be on the cards.
