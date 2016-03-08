Argentina, Sampaoli: 'Dybala not ready to play with Messi'
15 June at 20:06Jorge Sampaoli, head coach of the Argentinian national team, is making his final adjustments ahead of Argentina’s opener against Iceland tomorrow. The Group D clash pits one of football’s oldest footballing giants against one of the biggest underdogs in football today.
Sampaoli today revealed that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will not be playing in the clash.
Speaking at a press conference, he revealed his aims with Argentina, “We will show that Argentina is still a world football superpower” noting that “we have worked to make Dybala and Messi compatible and Paulo has improved a lot from this point of view.”
However, Sampaoli added that “I still have to wait before playing them together, the right time has not yet come.”
Clearly Sampaoli believes that working Messi into an attacking three alongside Segio Aguero and Angel Di Maria is his best option. This leaves Dybala’s Juve teammate Gonzalo Higuain on the bench, as we reported earlier this week.
For more World Cup news, click here.
Go to comments