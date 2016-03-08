Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has made a decision about Juventus duo Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala, with the second World Cup game against Croatia coming up.Argentina slumped to a 1-1 draw against Iceland in their World Cup opener last weekend as a Sergio Aguero strike was cancelled by an Alfred Finnbogason strike minutes later.IlBianconero state that Sampaoli is set to bench Higuain and Dybala for the game against Croatia, with Lionel Messi and Aguero set to start.Sampaoli is likely to play a 3-4-3 against Croatia, with Messi, Aguero and Pavon to start up front.Argentina will have to pick up a win, if they have to keep up their hopes of heading into the knockouts high. A win could Croatia will all but confirm their place in the knockout round.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)