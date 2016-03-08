Argentina, Sampaoli: “Messi does things that only a genius can do”
29 June at 21:15The group stage of the 2018 World Cup is over and all eyes turn to the weekend and the start of the Round of 16. Uruguay are set to take on Portugal, whilst Argentina face France; two games that will be heavily contested and could see two pre-tournament favourites crashing out.
Speaking ahead of the fixture, Argentina head coach Jorge Sampaoli said: “I still have no idea who will play, I have many solutions and lots of decisive players. We will play with a knife between our teeth.”
When asked about the reported mutiny amongst the Argentine players, Sampaoli replied by dismissing the rumours: “It was just an exchange of ideas, not what you say, I had to make a decision and I exchanged an opinion with Messi. Anyway, my conversations with the players are not public.”
On the topic of star man Lionel Messi, Sampaoli said: “Messi does things that only a genius can do. He is our light.”
