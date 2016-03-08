Argentina, Scaloni: 'Lautaro and Dybala will start tomorrow'

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today at the Westfalenstadion in Germany to announce the squad for tomorrow’s friendly game against Germany.The 41-year-old Argentinian confirmed that multiple players who play in Italy will feature for the side.“Tomorrow we will play with Marchesín, Foyth, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico, Paredes, Pereyra, De Paul, Correa, Dybala and Lautaro Martínez”.Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez will lead the attack for the side, with both players in fine form at their respective clubs.Apollo Heyes