Argentina v Nigeria team news: Chelsea target starts for Argentina, Dybala benched

Jorge Sampaoli's Argentina will have a big task on their hands today when they will lock horns with Nigeria in their final Group D clash in St.Petersburg. Following their 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Croatia, Argentina just have to beat Nigeria, if they want to harbor hopes of going through into the knockout round of the tournament. They will have to hope that Iceland lose to Croatia.



Team News: Nigeria: Uzoho; Omeruo, Balogun, Ekong; Moses, Etebo, Ndidi, Mikel, Idowu; Musa, Iheanacho.



Argentina: Armani; Mercado, Otamendi, Rojo, Tagliafico; Perez, Mascherano, Banega, Di Maria; Messi, Higuaín.



Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey).