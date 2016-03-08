Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala have now left for Russia alongside their Argentine teammates. The tournament will begin on June 14th 2018 as the Argentina national team already left for Russia. Argentina are surely viewed as one of the favorites to lift the world cup as Lionel Messi will surely want to win the prestigious trophy once in his career. Higuain and Dybala will both try to help him reach his goal as you can view the pictures that they posted bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.