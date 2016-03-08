Javier Zanetta spoke to Tiki Taka about the Argentine national team, here is what he had to say: "It's true that he will be leaving two great players on the bench like Higuain and Dybala but that's Sampaoli's choice. It will be an important game for us so let's hope we do well. Pavon will be getting the start as this should be interesting. Icardi? I think he deserved to be in the team but it's not up to me to decide...".