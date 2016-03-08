Argentinae federation president Claudio Tapia spoke on the alleged mutiny of the team following their 3-0 loss to Croatia: "Very much of what you wrote is a lie, it did not happen. You saw this morning the coach direct and the players train, destiny gave us another chance and we want to take advantage of it for the fans, the only ones who do not want to damage the image of this team…it is time to show that you are true Argentinians. "Mascherano - Immediately afterwards Mascherano, referred to as the "leader of the insurgents", and Lucas Biglia spoke on the struglges.Masche- "Let's not fool ourselves, if we are in this situation it is because we have made so many mistakes, but all this noise around us is not good for us, it never helps, especially when it refers to divisions and not to We had a meeting with the coach, but only to bring everyone his contribution, but with only the football at the center, with Sampaoli the relationships are normal.”Biglia:" When you change a lot of players and tactics in such a short time it is normal that something does not work. And then all the garbage that you throw at us affects us."