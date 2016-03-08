Argentine winger reveals why he snubbed Juventus
07 September at 09:35Emiliano Rigoni joined Atalanta on loan from Zenit St. Petersburg this summer, as the 25-year-old hopes to help the Goddess push for continental qualification this season. Rigoni gave a lengthy interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport, in which he discusses several things – including the reason he said no to Juventus and joined Atalanta instead.
When asked about Gian Piero Gasperini, Rigoni replied “I thank him, the feeling is great between us, everyone knows his value, even though he has already taught me a lot of work time together, for example the attention to detail, nothing is left to chance.”
On the topic of his preferred role, Rigoni answered: “I am available to the coach, but from outside I think I can express myself to the maximum, but even better starting from the right to center myself and kick with a left, but also as a midfielder is fine.”
Why Atalanta? Rigoni said: “It's the club that has wanted me more than any other, and Serie A is the top, I could not have chosen differently after the experience in Russia.” Then, when asked about if any other clubs were interested, Rigoni responded with “Yes, I especially think of Juventus, who wanted me, but I had been talking to the Goddess for a year, and for me the determination with which a club is looking for you is fundamental.”
