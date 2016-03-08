Argentinian journalist claims Correa to AC Milan 'is done': the details

13 August at 18:15
Angel Correa is AC Milan's big transfer market goal and the Rossoneri have been negotiating with Atletico Madrid for the Argentine's arrival for several weeks now. Earlier today, there were reports from Spain of the deal being on the verge of completion and now confirmations have arrived also from Argentina.

According to Argentinian journalist ​Cristian Camiño, the parties have agreed on the player's transfer for a figure of 55 million euros. The agent of the attacker is on his way to Europe to conclude the operation.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.