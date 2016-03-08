Argentinian journalist claims Correa to AC Milan 'is done': the details

Casi cerrada la venta de Correa al Milán en 55 millones de euros. El agente de Angelito está viajando a Europa para cerrar la operación — Cristian Camiño (@caminocristiann) August 13, 2019

Angel Correa is AC Milan's big transfer market goal and the Rossoneri have been negotiating with Atletico Madrid for the Argentine's arrival for several weeks now. Earlier today, there were reports from Spain of the deal being on the verge of completion and now confirmations have arrived also from Argentina.According to Argentinian journalist ​Cristian Camiño, the parties have agreed on the player's transfer for a figure of 55 million euros. The agent of the attacker is on his way to Europe to conclude the operation.