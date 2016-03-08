Argument with Klopp could see Juventus back in for Salah

17 April at 17:32
Liverpool star Mo Salah could be on his way out of Anfield, according to reports in Spain from As.
 
The Liverpool striker has asked the club to be sold at the end of the season, apparently citing an argument with head coach Jurgen Klopp as the reason.
 
Salah’s form of late had been criticised, by many in the press, until he scored wonderful solo effort against Southampton earlier this month. The Egyptian then bettered himself with a 30-yard stunner against this former club Chelsea, ensuring Liverpool are still in touching distance of Man City in the race for the Premier League title with only 4 more to play.
 
The news that Salah wants to leave will be a huge blow to Liverpool fans who would have hoped the former Roma man would become a Red’s legend, as the team look to win their first league title for 30 years and go one step further than last year’s Champions League final defeat.
 
However, there will be no shortage of suitors for the Egyptian, including Juventus, who was linked in a possible Salah – Dybala swap deal earlier this year.
 
 
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.