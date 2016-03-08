Argument with Klopp could see Juventus back in for Salah

Liverpool star Mo Salah could be on his way out of Anfield, according to reports in Spain from As.



The Liverpool striker has asked the club to be sold at the end of the season, apparently citing an argument with head coach Jurgen Klopp as the reason.



Salah’s form of late had been criticised, by many in the press, until he scored wonderful solo effort against Southampton earlier this month. The Egyptian then bettered himself with a 30-yard stunner against this former club Chelsea, ensuring Liverpool are still in touching distance of Man City in the race for the Premier League title with only 4 more to play.



The news that Salah wants to leave will be a huge blow to Liverpool fans who would have hoped the former Roma man would become a Red’s legend, as the team look to win their first league title for 30 years and go one step further than last year’s Champions League final defeat.



However, there will be no shortage of suitors for the Egyptian, including Juventus, who was linked in a possible Salah – Dybala swap deal earlier this year.







