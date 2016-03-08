Arkadiusz Milik explains when he fell in love with Napoli

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has now revealed fell in love with Napoli the moment he arrived in the city.



“Naples is a beautiful city. I fell in love the moment I arrived, as I asked the taxi driver to take me to the seaside. There are so many beautiful places to visit,” Milik told the Lega Serie A channel.



“I was impressed by Serie A’s technical aspects, as the tactical analysis is of a very high level throughout.



“I am an optimist by nature, so I tried to find the positives from my knee injuries. Of course, those were difficult moments and unfortunately my Napoli experience has been marred by these two incidents that dominated the last two years.”



