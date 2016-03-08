Arkadiusz Milik: Napoli do not fear Juve or Cristiano Ronaldo
24 July at 15:45Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but Arkadiusz Milik says Napoli have nothing to fear either about the Old Lady or Ronaldo.
“Are Juve still the team to beat? I don’t fear anyone. I have respect for a lot of teams like Juve, Inter and Roma who are strong – but there is also Milan and Lazio. However, we shouldn’t fear anyone because we are Napoli and we want to win,” Arkadiusz Milik said.
