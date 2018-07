Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but Arkadiusz Milik says Napoli have nothing to fear either about the Old Lady or Ronaldo.“Are Juve still the team to beat? I don’t fear anyone. I have respect for a lot of teams like Juve, Inter and Roma who are strong – but there is also Milan and Lazio. However, we shouldn’t fear anyone because we are Napoli and we want to win,” Arkadiusz Milik said.CLICK HERE FOR SERIEA NEWSCLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWSCLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS