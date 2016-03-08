Armenia 1-1 Italy: Live, Belotti scores the equaliser

05 September at 17:00
As the international break is underway, Italy will play their first of two games this evening, taking on Armenian away from home in just under an hour (kick-off scheduled for 18:00). Follow the game live on this page, as we will provide you with everything you need.
 
Roberto Mancini's side currently tops Group J of the European Qualifiers with 12 points from four games, three points ahead of Finland in second place. This will be the first that the two sides face each other, although the Azzurri should have no issues collecting the three points.
 
Italy have only conceded one goal so far in the qualifiers, while scoring a total of 13 goals. In other words, they have a very good goal difference, and should it for some reason come down to that, they would have a good leg to stand on.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Bologna
Fiorentina
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Lazio
Milan
Napoli
Roma
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
Torino
Cagliari
Spal
Parma
Lecce
Brescia

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.