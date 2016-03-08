'Armored', 'Mercato Scudetto' - Today's front pages of Italian newspapers

"Armored", reads the front page of Tuttosport this morning, referring to the renewals of Bonucci, Szczesny, Cuadrado at Juventus. The latter two haven't signed yet, but the deals are in the pipeline. The newspaper also took a look at "Operation Mbappe" for the Turin side.



Corriere Dello Sport opted for Napoli's Ancelotti on the front page, who criticised the referees during yesterday's meeting. "Rizzoli, tell me you were wrong", it reads. Above, they highlighted Roma's Zaniolo, who has "already done more than Baggio, Totti and Del Piero in the national team".



Gazzetta Dello Sport wrote about the news stadium situation in Milan. "San Siro, my love", it read, highlighting a study that shows 60% don't want to tear down the stadium, which is AC Milan and Inter's plan. The newspaper also gave some space for the "Mercato Scudetto" between Inter and Juventus.



