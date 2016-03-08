Arnault denies AC Milan takeover rumours: 'I love Milan, but...'

The French businessman, the owner of the luxury group Louis Vuitton, spoke at the press conference at the end of the LVMH board of directors meeting ( via Calciomercato.com ), closing the doors to the possible negotiations for the purchase of the Rossoneri.

"This topic is a mystery, I really love Milan. It's a great team, with extraordinary players. Some of you continue to ask me what is going on: it's probably the sixth or seventh time in the past six years that I deny interest in buying this great club.

"What I'm saying probably won't stop the rumors in the newspapers, I don't know if the coach will continue. Maybe it's an Italian mystery, who knows?," he stated.

However, as has been explained before, it's in their interest to deny the rumours until the negotiations are at a very concrete stage, as they are listed on the stock exchange. In other words, despite his declarations, it shouldn't be ruled out just yet.

This evening, the Rossoneri will take on Torino in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals, hoping to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

For a few months now, Bernard Arnault has been heavily linked with a potential takeover of AC Milan, as Elliott are willing to sell the club after what hasn't been a super successful period. However, once again, the main man has denied the rumours.