Arnault denies interest in Milan

Rumours in the past few weeks have linked Louis Vuitton owners the Arnault family to taking over AC Milan.However, Antoine Arnault, the son of family head Bernard has denied the rumours, stating on Instagram that: '​Dear AC Milan fans, I want to write this message to put an end to the rumors concerning the interest of my family, or the LVMH group, into buying the AC Milan. We have the utmost respect for your beautiful club, its values, its fantastic story, but have never been in contact with anyone from the club, and have never been interested in investing or acquiring it. We don't know where this strong rumor has come from, but they have no foundations whatsoever.'