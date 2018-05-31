Roma are interested in signing West Ham star Marko Arnautovic, Talk Sport reports. The Austria International had a tough start to the season last term but managed 11 goals in 35 appearances with the Hammers in the 2017/18 campaign and now he is said to be a transfer target of both Roma and Man U.The Giallorossi, however, are set to complete the signing of Bordeaux star winger Malcom who has already agreed terms with the Serie A giants.That’s why the Giallorossi may not make any attempt to sign Arnautovic leaving Manchester United free to negotiate the player’s fee with West Ham.Mourinho is reportedly desperate to sign a new attacking player with Ivan Perisic also being linked with a move to the Old Trafford.