Arnautovic to Man Utd: why the Red Devils won't fear Roma competition
22 July at 10:35Roma are interested in signing West Ham star Marko Arnautovic, Talk Sport reports. The Austria International had a tough start to the season last term but managed 11 goals in 35 appearances with the Hammers in the 2017/18 campaign and now he is said to be a transfer target of both Roma and Man U.
The Giallorossi, however, are set to complete the signing of Bordeaux star winger Malcom who has already agreed terms with the Serie A giants.
Malcom was a transfer target of Inter and Everton as well but Roma are only a few signings away from signing this talented winger.
That’s why the Giallorossi may not make any attempt to sign Arnautovic leaving Manchester United free to negotiate the player’s fee with West Ham.
Mourinho is reportedly desperate to sign a new attacking player with Ivan Perisic also being linked with a move to the Old Trafford.
