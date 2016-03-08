Arnautovic wants Inter return

22 June at 11:30
According to what has been reported by Tuttosport this morning, West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic has conveyed to his agent his desire to return to his former club, Inter Milan. 

Inter are on the hunt for a new striker; with Mauro Icardi looking to be on his way out and Edin Dzeko coming in. However, the club want to pursue another forward in addition to Dzeko, with their ideal target Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku. However, Lukaku will cost the Nerazzurri a hefty sum and Arnautovic could be a lower-cost alternative who would demand less game time than the Manchester United forward.

