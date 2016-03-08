Aron Winter hands Juve a boost as he admits ‘Serie A could be perfect for de Ligt’

With the Matthijs de Ligt saga still seemingly nowhere near to its conclusion, Juventus have been offered fresh hope in their pursuit of the young Dutch prodigy by today’s quotes from Aron Winter, Ajax's technical assistant. When he was asked about the future of de Ligt, by Sky Sports he said: "When we train the boys often ask me about Italy or other countries. De Ligt, like his teammates, is a very intelligent footballer. He's going to pick the best team for him. I am convinced that if he finds a team that wants to play football he can do well. Under these conditions, Serie A could be the right league." And Juventus continue to hope to land in Turin in the summer.



De Ligt has reportedly turned down Barcelona, leaving just PSG, Bayern Munich and Juventus as the main candidates to sign him. However as we have already seen this summer, much can change in a short space of time, especially when your agent is a certain Mino Raiola.

