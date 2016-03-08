Arrigo Sacchi: 'Romagnoli needs to pay less attention to his image, Cutrone should complain less'

26 January at 10:45
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi believes that rossoneri stars Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone have to improve their behaviour.

Now 72, Sacchi is known to be one of the greatest managers of all times for the tactical revolution he brought to the game. He took Italy to the final of the FIFA World Cup in 1994, winning the European Cup twice at Milan and winning the Serie A in 1988.

Sacchi was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport recently and he gave his opinion about Alessio Romagnoli and Patrick Cutrone. On the defender, Sacchi said: "Romagnoli has grown less than expected.

"He has great qualities, but he has to work hard, paying less attention to the image and how he looks. He is going around in gloves and short sleeves: either you're cold or not there."

On Cutrone, he said: 'You have Cutrone who can become a great striker. He has to watch more behaviors of his. At his age, it is better to avoid complaining about a substitution or challenge an expert referee like Orsato. Modesty helps to grow.'"

