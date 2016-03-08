Arrigo Sacchi: 'Sacking Giampaolo would be a big mistake, it will be a lack of respect..'

Former Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi believes that sacking Marco Giampaolo would be a big mistake by the rossoneri and it will also be a lack of respect towards a professional.



Giampaolo finds himself in a tough position as the rossoneri boss following their 3-1 loss to Fiorentina last night. Milan have only won only two games in the league, losing four.



In an interview that Sacchi gave to Radio Rai, he gave his verdict about Giampaolo and said: ​"Exempting Giampaolo would be a double mistake: it would be a mistake of the company and a lack of respect for the professional. We must be patient.



"There are so many young people and perhaps some of them are still not mature. Giampaolo has already shown that he is good, even with weaker teams than Milan. We must have patience, the Rossoneri is still a good team."