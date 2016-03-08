Arrivabene: ‘I am not replacing Marotta’
04 October at 13:45Ferrari Team Principal Maurizio Arrivabene is regarded as one of the candidates to replace Beppe Marotta as Juventus’ General Director but the Italian director has played down rumours linking him with the Juventus job.
“I am at Ferrari and my future will be here”, Arrivabene told Gazzetta.it
“I am a member of the board of director of Juventus and I am honoured to have this position in the club. I hope my nominee for the new board of directors will be accepted but my job remains here in Ferrari.”
Arrivabene has been a member of Juventus Board of Directors since 2012 and being very close to both John Elkann and Andrea Agnelli he was rumoured to be one of the potential candidates to replace Marotta.
His words, however, mean that he will continue his job at Ferrari and at Juventus but without having any further role in the control room of the Serie A giants.
Go to comments