Arsenal 2-0 Napoli: Player ratings, Napoli are down but not out after being outclassed by Arsenal

Napoli continued their wretched run in England tonight, as the lost 2-0 to an impressive Arsenal side. They rarely threatened the Arsenal goal, and looked very susceptible defensively. Their only crumb of comfort will be that, despite not getting that crucial away goal, Arsenal’s poor away form gives them hope of a miraculous turn-around in the San Paolo next week.



Napoli never got going in the first half, and Arsenal took the lead with an intricate passing move culminating in Maitland-Niles laying the ball off to Ramsey in the box, who made no mistake and shot passed Meret and into the bottom corner. Arsenal went 2-0 up when Torreira stole the ball of a Fabian who was careless in possession. The former Samp man then beat the Spaniard again with a lovely bit of trickery on the edge of the box before his strike was wickedly deflected past Meret by Koulibaly.



Napoli improved in the second half, and dominated the possession, but they never really looked like scoring. The closest they came to breaching the Arsenal defence was when Insigne found space down the right flank and drove a cross along the six yard box that Zielinski wasn’t able to tuck away at the far post.

Ancelotti's

Napoli will be very disappointed by them manner of their defeat tonight, and especially to have not scored an away goal. But considering their home record, and more importantly Arsenal’s away form, they will feel that, despite the odds being against them, they still have a chance of progressing if they play to the top of their abilities in the San Paolo next week.





Player Ratings



Meret – 6 – Didn’t look entirely confident, his distribution in particular was poor tonight. Made a good save to deny Arsenal a third goal.

Hysaj – 6 – Booked for a poor tackle on Lacazette. Looked fairly solid defensively but unable to influence the game at all in the Arsenal half.

Maksimovic – 6.5 – Struggled to cope with the movement from the Arsenal front line.

Koulibaly – 6.5 – Two vital blocks early on, and then unlucky with the deflection for the second goal.

Rui – 6 – Got forward quite well in the second half, but his decision making and final ball was poor.

Callejon – 6 – A passenger for most of the game. Got into one good position, and delivered a perfect pull back for Insigne, who skied the chance.

Allan – 6.5 – Couldn’t cope with Ozil today, never got close enough to him on the first half. Grew a bit into the game in the second period

Fabian – 5 – Didn’t show anything like what he is capable of, seemed overawed by the occasion.

Zielinski – 5.5 – Really should have pulled one back for Napoli when Insigne squared for him on the edge of the six yard box. Lost possession too readily and didn’t threaten down the left flank enough.

Insigne – 6 – Missed a glorious chance to get Napoli back into the game when he blazed over just before half time. Never really got into the game and was replaced late on.

Mertens – 5.5 – Ancelotti’s gamble in starting him over Milik didn’t work out. His link up play was sloppy and he never really troubled the Arsenal backline, replaced in the 66th minute.

Milik (66’) – 6 – Introduced to give Napoli an aerial threat and a target man but struggled to really impact the game in any meaningful way

Younes (83’) – N/A

Ounas (83’) – N/A

