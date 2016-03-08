Arsenal agree deal to sign Napoli target, Allegri explains Teal snub: Top 5 news
13 June at 18:30We look at the top five stories for the day so far and that includes club from all over Europe. As revealed by Calciomercato.com, Arsenal have already agreed a deal to sign Liverpool and Napoli goalkeeper target Bernd Leno. Click here to read more.
Biggest development of the day came when Spain sacked Julen Lopetegui as their coach because he agreed to join Real Madrid after the World Cup. He informed it in the end to Spain regarding his decision to join Real.
Before Lopetegui was appointed, Real Madrid were looking at Massimiliano Allegri. He rejected the offer from Real Madrid to continue at Juventus. The former AC Milan manager also said that Gonzalo Higuain, who is a transfer target for Chelsea can leave the club in the summer transfer window.
The other story is our exclusive where we mentioned that Juventus are in pole position to sign Valencia defender Joao Cancelo, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Wolves.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE SERIE A NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE LA LIGA NEWS
Go to comments