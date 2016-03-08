Arsenal agree personal terms with Juventus defender

06 August at 21:15
Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with Daniele Rugani but are yet to agree a move with Juventus.

Rugani struggled for Juventus this past season and has struggled for game time too, with Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci first-choice defenders at the club. Last season, Rugani appeared only 15 times for the bianconeri and he also scored twice.

SportItalia's Alfredo Pedulla claims that Arsenal have a personal terms agreement with Rugani, who now wants to join the club if they try to sign him this summer.

The English transfer window ends in two days and Arsenal have reportedly been keen on signing the Italian on a two-year loan deal. Pedulla says that a meeting took place earlier today in which Rugani agreed a wage of 4 million euros a season.

Wolves are also in the race but Arsenal are looking to sign the player on a two-year deal with the option of signing him for a fee of 40 million euros a season. Man United are interested but haven't gone beyond a simple enquiry.

