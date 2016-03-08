Arsenal aim to sabotage Milan move for Ceballos?
11 July at 23:15According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Arsenal are ready to sabotage AC Milan's move for Real Madrid starlet Dani Ceballos.
Ceballos attracted more interest during his performances with Spain at the U21 European Championships in Italy this summer; a tournament that Ceballos and his countrymen won with a victory over Germany in the final.
Milan were interested in the Real Madrid midfielder's signature but now it appears Arsenal are keen, if they can meet Madrid's 40m euro price-tag.
