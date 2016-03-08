Arsenal and AC Milan dealt blow as Lyon make offer for Sampdoria defender

French giants Lyon have reportedly made an offer for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, who is also a target for Arsenal and AC Milan.



The Dane has become one of the best defenders in the Serie A over the last two seasons- ever since he replaced the outgoing Milan Skriniar at Sampdoria. He has impressed this season and was on the radar of Premier League giants Tottenham.



Sky Italia state that despite interest from Arsenal and Milan, it is Lyon who had lodged an offer for the defender. The offer's value is currently unknown.



But Matteo Pedrosi claims that there will be a London derby unfolding for Andersen, with Tottenham and Arsenal set to go head to head for the defender. Milan are focusing on other targets and Sampdoria want a fee of around 35 million euros.



