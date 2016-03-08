Although Udinese had a campaign to forget, they did have a bright spot in midfield who appears to be on the doorstep of taking the next step in his career.According to Corriere Dello Sport, Udinese Czech midfielder Jakub Jankto is one step away from moving to Monaco. Milan has been hot on Jankto and the Gunners of London previously linked as well, but a move to France for a reported 20 million euros is on the cards.Jankto arrived in Italy by way of SK Slavia Prague in his native Czech Republic in 2014 for a fee of €700,00. He was sent to Ascoli in Serie B on loan before making his debut for Udinese. The young midfielder enjoyed a successful season in Italy’s second tier, scoring 5 goals in 34 appearances.The 22-year-old broke onto the stage this season and was a mainstay in Udinese’s midfield, seeing the pitch in all but two league games while producing 4 goals and 6 assists.