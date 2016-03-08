Arsenal and Barcelona sound out move for Juve starlet
14 July at 17:45Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguay International has 27 appearances in his debut season with the Old Lady and both the Spanish and the English club have scouted him during the World Cup.
Bentancur, a former Boca Juniors midfielder, played 365 minutes in the 2018 World Cup that saw his Uruguay side being eliminated by France in the quarter-finals.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal and Barcelona have already made contact with Juve to sign the talented 21-year-old but the Serie A giants have made it clear that the player is not going to leave.
The Old Lady has signed Emre Can from Liverpool and is looking to sell Stefano Sturaro in the Premier League.
Bentancur is not for sale and although Juventus are always ready to listen to offers, selling the Uruguayan is not on the club’s plans.
